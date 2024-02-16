Dennistoun is quickly becoming quite the destination with new cafes, restaurants and pubs popping up all the time - not to mention all the old businesses that are finally getting the wider recognition they deserve.
In our humble opinion, Dennistoun is one of the best places to stay in Glasgow, though we're not the only ones to think that - it was named the 8th coolest neighbourhood in the world by Time Out back in 2020.
So if you've never ventured down Duke Street before, get a train, bus, or even just take a stroll up on a nice day and you'll be surprised at what you can find. The multi-cultural melting pot has spots for international food, coffee, and much more.
Pubs like Redmonds are constantly putting on events, without a doubt you'll be able to find something to do any day of the week in Dennistoun - did we mention they have a Lidl too? What more could you want.
If you're interested in finding out a little bit more about the social history of Dennistoun, check out our article: Dennistoun back in time: Over 100 years of East end history in 16 pictures
Before you get your boots on and take a wander down east, check out our gallery below, detailing the 12 best places you need to try in the neighbourhood.