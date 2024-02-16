Dennistoun is quickly becoming quite the destination with new cafes, restaurants and pubs popping up all the time - not to mention all the old businesses that are finally getting the wider recognition they deserve.

In our humble opinion, Dennistoun is one of the best places to stay in Glasgow, though we're not the only ones to think that - it was named the 8th coolest neighbourhood in the world by Time Out back in 2020.

So if you've never ventured down Duke Street before, get a train, bus, or even just take a stroll up on a nice day and you'll be surprised at what you can find. The multi-cultural melting pot has spots for international food, coffee, and much more.

Pubs like Redmonds are constantly putting on events, without a doubt you'll be able to find something to do any day of the week in Dennistoun - did we mention they have a Lidl too? What more could you want.

If you're interested in finding out a little bit more about the social history of Dennistoun, check out our article: Dennistoun back in time: Over 100 years of East end history in 16 pictures

Before you get your boots on and take a wander down east, check out our gallery below, detailing the 12 best places you need to try in the neighbourhood.

1 . Redmond's - 304 Duke Street Redmond's a beloved wee bar - frequented by folk local and outwith Dennistoun alike - they put on a great quiz, a reasonably priced pint, and you're sure to be hosted by some incredibly friendly staff.

2 . Dennistoun Bar-B-Que - 585 Duke Street Dennistoun Bar-B-Que offer one of the finest burgers in Glasgow with their locally-sourced meats being smoked in-house. Don't just take our word for it as even Elton John was a fan when he was last in Glasgow.

3 . Tibo - 443 Duke Street If you are looking for a full Scottish breakfast, head down to Tibo who serve throughout the day. Although their dinner options are certainly something worth trying too!

4 . Mesa - 567 Duke Street Mesa may be one of the best lunch spots in Glasgow - they're renowned for their big sandwiches and rich deep coffee in the East End. Portions can be big, so make sure to bring a hankie lest you make a Mesa yourself.