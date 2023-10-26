Everything you need to know about Glasgow at Halloween

These are all the activities going on in and around Glasgow during Halloween

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Halloween is an exciting time in Glasgow as people get set to head out in their costumes with Glasgow city centre set to have some sights over the weekend.

Looking for things to do in Glasgow this halloween? These are the best events being held for all ages - whether you’re looking for a family friendly halloween bash in Glasgow, or something a bit more adult and scary - this is your ultimate guide to Glasgow at Halloween.

What Halloween events will take place in Glasgow?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

There will be plenty of Halloween events going on in Glasgow over the weekend with there being no shortage of events to go to across the city.

GlasGLOW

HipHop Halloween Takeover at Golf Fang

Raver Babies Halloween Tour 2023

Spooktacular

Melting Pot X Riverside Museum Halloween

Halloween Family Fun Day Rave

Seed Talks: The Psychology of Psychopaths

Battlefield Lantern Parade

Glasgow Dark Side Tour

Panopticon Halloween Market

Day of the Deid

The Haunted Provan Hall Ghost Tour

Spookfest at The Forge Market

Barras Market Halloween Special

Halloween Family Party

Festival of the Dead

Fright Night at Webster’s Theatre

What Glasgow bars and clubs are having parties for Halloween?

Several Glasgow bars and clubs will be celebrating Halloween with events and parties being on in the city over the weekend. make sure to dress up though as there will be prizes for the best dressed.

The Plastic Youth Halloween Party at Inn Deep

Boozy Brushes, Halloween Pumpkin Carve and Paint Party!

Undertow - Halloween Special

Halloween in Hillhead - FLY Glasgow X HHBC at Hillhead Bookclub

Firewater Halloween

Ganas de Halloween - Reggaeton Haunted House at Mango

Twisted Circus Halloween Show at Saint Judes

Black Parade - 00’s Emo Anthems Halloween Party at The Classic Grand

Will public transport be running in Glasgow at Halloween?

Public transport will be running as normal in Glasgow on Halloween with those heading along to GlasGLOW being offered free and half-price travel to the show as part of its partnership with First Bus to help folk save money – and the planet.

Who should I dress up as for Halloween?

The most popular Halloween outfits this year will likely be inspired by the two summer blockbuster film releases as there is set to be plenty of Barbies and Robert J. Oppenheimers cutting about town. If you are looking to be a bit more original you could dress up as someone related to Glasgow which you can check out here.

Can you go pumpkin picking in or near Glasgow?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Head to the likes of East Yonderton Farm or Spooktober at Clyde Valley Family Park for pumpkin picking. A full list of places to pick pumpkins in or near are Glasgow can be found here.

Does Glasgow have any scary myths or legends?

Glasgow has its own haunted past with there being some dark stories about the city such as Archie and the Ward Sister and The Gurning Man. You can find out more about some of Glasgow’s scariest stories here.

What are Glasgow’s most haunted buildings?