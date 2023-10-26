Register
8 tongue-in-cheek Glasgow Halloween costume ideas that are inspired by our great city

These are some of the best costume ideas for Halloween that relate to Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 16th Oct 2023, 14:20 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 12:29 BST

If you are planning on heading out for Halloween this year or searching for some inspiration for a party, look no further than some of these Glasgow legends.

There are likely to be a few Barbies and Robert J. Oppenheimers cutting about Sauchiehall Street this year but we want to go a bit off track and suggest some people and products associated with our great city.

They do say that people make Glasgow and you’ll have likely come across plenty of characters that would make terrific Halloween costumes but here are some recognisable figures to choose from.

If you are heading out as a pair this Halloween, look no further than Jack and Victor with plenty of Glaswegians of all ages having a go at dressing up as the comedy pair.

1. Jack and Victor

If you are heading out as a pair this Halloween, look no further than Jack and Victor with plenty of Glaswegians of all ages having a go at dressing up as the comedy pair.

Those who are not familiar with Glasgow would wonder why we are suggesting the Duke of Wellington but his statue can be found outside the Gallery of Modern Art and has become famous for being capped with a traffic cone.

2. The Duke of Wellington

Those who are not familiar with Glasgow would wonder why we are suggesting the Duke of Wellington but his statue can be found outside the Gallery of Modern Art and has become famous for being capped with a traffic cone.

Glaswegians absolutely love Tennent’s lager so why not dress up as the nation’s favourite lager. It will certainly be a bit different.

3. Tennent’s lager can

Glaswegians absolutely love Tennent's lager so why not dress up as the nation's favourite lager. It will certainly be a bit different.

“I’ll tell you this boy.” Dig out a string vest and headband if you want to dress up as one of Glasgow’s best loved characters - Rab C Nesbitt.

4. Rab C Nesbitt

"I'll tell you this boy." Dig out a string vest and headband if you want to dress up as one of Glasgow's best loved characters - Rab C Nesbitt.

