In Pictures: 14 of the best things to do in Glasgow at Halloween

Explore Glasgow’s dark and spooky side this Halloween

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 11th Oct 2023, 18:12 BST

There is plenty going on in Glasgow during October as the build up to Halloween begins.

You are never too old to enjoy Halloween whether you fancy getting dressed up this year with there likely to be a lot of Barbie’s and Robert J. Oppenheimer’s cutting about Sauchiehall Street.

Before you head out guising, check out some of these events going on in Glasgow which includes markets, shows and walking tours.

This October, the UK’s biggest Halloween event returns to Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens between 27 October - 5 November with another epic 60-minute outdoor blockbuster that has a Ghostbusters theme.

1. GlasGLOW

The annual Battlefield Lantern Parade will take place on October, 29 with it beginning at Battlefield Primary at 6pm as people walk through the streets dressed up with bright lights encouraged.

2. Battlefield Lantern Parade

Running from 28-31 October, take a walk through Glasgow at night to discover the dark side of the city as you find about the Gorbals Vampire and the last hanging in Scotland.

3. Glasgow Dark Side Tour

Spooktacular, returns to Glasgow this October, bringing fear, fun and frolics from Friday October 6th - 29th. The spookily themed fairground has something on offer for all the family whether you are a brave, or indeed a scaredy cat.

4. Spooktacular

