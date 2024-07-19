A new online calculator from Purplebricks shares modern property prices in 2024 - we used this to calculate the price of buying a home in the current year to provide this guide on the best places to live around Glasgow ranked by price, and how much they’ve risen or fell in the last year.

The tool uses House Price Index data, provided by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) this week, July 17.

On average, UK homeowners have seen their homes increase in price by an average of £6,000 in the last year.

Take a look below for the best places for commuters, Glaswegians, and prospective homeowners to buy a home in and around Glasgow, ranked by price.

East Renfrewshire The average price of a house in East Renfrewshire is £295,507 - a rise of 1% in the last year.

East Dunbartonshire East Dunbartonshire has an average property price of £257,859 - a rise of just 0.7% in the last year.

Glasgow The average house price in Glasgow is £176,055 - a rise of 6.3% in the last year.