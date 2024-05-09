The sixties were a defining era for the world with it being one of the most tumultuous and divisive decades in history which the Gorbals was not immune to.

Glasgow was rapidly changing in the post-war years as tenement buildings were pulled down, with high rise living being the new way forward with the Gorbals being classified as one of the worst slums in Europe.

Here is a look back at Glasgow life in the Gorbals during the sixties and how the area changed.

A different face for the Gorbals A child helps their mum push a pram through the freshly refurbished Gorbals.

Gorbals (1960) A man piling furniture onto a cart in a street of soon-to-be-demolished tenements in the Gorbals in 1960.

Gorbals Mr and Mrs Curran sitting having tea in the kitchen of their soon-to-be-demolished tenement home in the Gorbals area of Glasgow.

Growing Glasgow A man pulling a barra past tower blocks under construction in the Gorbals. The tenements which had formerly occupied the site were among the worst slums in Britain and there had been campaigns to redevelop the area for many years before work finally began in the late fifties.