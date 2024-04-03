Glasgow in the thirties was a ‘no mean city’ that was experiencing the effects of the Great Depression with the city being a rather bleak place.
At the end of the decade, war broke out with many young Glaswegians being evacuated away from the city as well as people being recruited to join the army.
Here are 14 old pictures which show what Glasgow life was like during the 1930s.
1. St Enoch subway station
St Enoch subway station in Glasgow, in front of the St Enoch's Hotel, opened in 1878 with it being pictured here in September 1933.
2. Glasgow Cathedral
The Cathedral, which is dedicated to St Mungo, dates from the 12th and 13th century and is the most complete medieval church on the Scottish mainland. The building's spire was added 200 years later and much of its ornamentation was removed during the Reformation. The western towers were removed during the 19th century with it being photographed here in April 1935.
3. Glasgow Royal Infirmary
Glasgow Royal Infirmary pictured in April 1935. It was originally opened in 1794, with the present main building dating from 1914.
4. Hyde Park works
The newly-built locomotive 6399 'Fury', of the London Midland and Scottish Railway, leaving the Hyde Park works in Glasgow for trials, 7th February 1930. The Fury was an experimental express passenger locomotive using a high pressure steam boiler system, which proved impractical and led to the locomotive being laid up until 1935. It was then rebuilt with a conventional boiler to become 6170 British Legion.
