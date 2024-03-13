Although Glasgow has dramatically evolved over the past 80 years, there are still many features of Glasgow Central Station that are still visible to this day.
Glasgow in the 1930s was a ‘no mean city’ that was experiencing the effects of the Great Depression with the city being a rather bleak place that was only three years away from the break out of the Second World War.
The year 1936 was defining in the history of the United Kingdom as in December, King Edward VIII executed an Instrument of Abdication with him being replaced on the throne by his brother George VI.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.