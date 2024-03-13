Glasgow in the Thirties: The life and times of Glaswegians at Central Station in the 1930s

Glasgow Central is a much loved part of the city’s identity which has a rich history

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:10 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 15:18 GMT

Although Glasgow has dramatically evolved over the past 80 years, there are still many features of Glasgow Central Station that are still visible to this day.

Glasgow in the 1930s was a ‘no mean city’ that was experiencing the effects of the Great Depression with the city being a rather bleak place that was only three years away from the break out of the Second World War.

The year 1936 was defining in the history of the United Kingdom as in December, King Edward VIII executed an Instrument of Abdication with him being replaced on the throne by his brother George VI.

The front of Central Station on Gordon Street with plenty of features of the station still being visible.

1. Front

This kiosk inside Central Station is currently home to florist Flowers & Plants Co.

2. Kiosk

The cab office inside Central Station was designed by engineers James Blair and John Fowler with it being opened in 1876.

3. Cab office

Milk bars began to become more visible across the UK in the 1930s when there was various marketing campaigns which encouraged people to drink milk.

4. Milk bar

