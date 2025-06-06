Glasgow has a real buzz about it post-covid. It seems like there’s more developments than ever, the hospitality scene is bouncing, and the city just keeps growing.
There’s loads of up and coming neighbourhoods that are well worth your consideration now with new regeneration schemes in place - or other areas in Glasgow which may not have active projects, but are incredibly undervalued by those seeking to buy a home (or even rent).
We’ve tried to highlight the best neighbourhoods with the best local culture around Glasgow - great for those buying a home and renting a flat in the neighbourhood today.
We’ve tried to shine a spotlight on those neighbourhoods that don’t get enough love as they deserve, as well as neighbourhoods we think are going to shoot up in property valuations in the coming years.
Neighbourhoods like Newlands saw an inclusion in the Sunday Times Best Places to Live in 2025 list - one of several Glaswegian neighbourhoods to be named as the best in the UK by the likes of Time Out and The Sunday Times.
The City of Glasgow was earlier this year named the 53rd best place to live in the world by consultancy business Mercer who compiled a list measuring the quality of life in cities.
Last year we compiled a list of the happiest places to live in Glasgow, you can check that out here.
Whether you’re moving to Glasgow for the first time or moving in Glasgow for the 100th time - here are our picks for the best neighbourhoods in Glasgow to live in 2025.
