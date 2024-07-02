1 . Queen's Park

Queen's Park is an amazing place to live, it's no surprise so many Glaswegians are happy to live here. There's a weekly parkrun, three lawn bowls clubs, a tennis centre, a five-a-side football facility and a pitch and putt course. There's not many places in Glasgow that have so much access to such a wide range of stuff right on their doorstep, not to mention all the great food and drink spots around the neighbourhood. | Canva/Getty Images