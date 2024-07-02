Looking to escape the bustle of the city centre? Consider a home in the the happiest neighbourhoods in Glasgow, or at least pay them a visit.
There are so many options when considering where to live that it can get overwhelming. That’s why we asked our audience, let us share some of the their responses as we find the 13 best places to live around Glasgow where residents are happiest.
From hip and upcoming suburbs to more central communities - there is no shortage of desirable places to live without straying too far from Glasgow.
Take a look below as explore the happiest places to live in Glasgow according to Glaswegians.
1. Queen's Park
Queen's Park is an amazing place to live, it's no surprise so many Glaswegians are happy to live here. There's a weekly parkrun, three lawn bowls clubs, a tennis centre, a five-a-side football facility and a pitch and putt course. There's not many places in Glasgow that have so much access to such a wide range of stuff right on their doorstep, not to mention all the great food and drink spots around the neighbourhood. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Woodlands
Woodlands is really central, with the added bonus of being super quiet. You're a short jaunt from the city centre, but with the added bonus of suburban living. There's also some great spots for scran, like Mrs Falafel. | Rettie
3. Finnieston
Finnieston has really changed over the last generation. There's so much to see and do, you've got Kelvingrove and the Hydro right on your doorstep, as well as some of the best new food and drink spots in the city. | Glasgowist
4. Maryhill
Maryhill is possibly the friendliest neighbourhood in Glasgow, which in and of itself was voted by Time Out readers as the friendliest city in the world. Does that make Maryhill the friendliest neighbourhood in the world? We'd say so. | Supplied
