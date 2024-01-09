Glasgow Pavilion: 14 famous acts who played The Pavilion Theatre including Billy Connolly, Lulu and Charlie Chaplin
The Pavilion Theatre has been at the heart of entertainment in Glasgow for almost 120 years
The Pavilion Theatre opened its doors in Glasgow in February 1904 having been designed in the French Renaissance style by Bertie Crewe for Thomas Barrasford’s expanding chain of British Music Halls
It wasn't before long that The Pavilion established itself as a leading entertainment venue with the likes of Harry Lauder, Marie Lloyd, Will Fyfe and an unknown Charlie Chaplin performing at the theatre in the early days.
Another key part of The Pavilion's identity is their pantomime traditions which was established in the 1930s and featured many top names from the Scottish variety scene.
Almost every Glaswegian will have attended a show at the Pavilion with these being 14 of the famous acts who have performed at the venue.