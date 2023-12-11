Glasgow pantos: 16 famous faces that have appeared in Glasgow pantomimes
Glasgow is a city that loves pantomimes with many famous faces having appeared over the years
Glasgow's history with pantomime stretches back 135 years ago to the very first panto which took place in the city at the King's Theatre in 1888 which was called The Forty Thieves.
Over the decades, plenty of famous faces have entertained generations of Glaswegians with panto being a great time to get together with friends and family for a good laugh.
We've put together a list of some of the most famous faces to have appeared in Glasgow pantos which includes everyone from the best known Scottish comedians to Hollywood stars. "Oh, no you haven't."