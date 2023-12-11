Glasgow pantos: 16 famous faces that have appeared in Glasgow pantomimes

Glasgow is a city that loves pantomimes with many famous faces having appeared over the years

Glasgow's history with pantomime stretches back 135 years ago to the very first panto which took place in the city at the King's Theatre in 1888 which was called The Forty Thieves.

Over the decades, plenty of famous faces have entertained generations of Glaswegians with panto being a great time to get together with friends and family for a good laugh.

We've put together a list of some of the most famous faces to have appeared in Glasgow pantos which includes everyone from the best known Scottish comedians to Hollywood stars. "Oh, no you haven't."

1 . Stanley Baxter Stanley Baxter first appeared in a Glasgow pantomime back in 1954 when he appeared alongside Alec Finlay in Aladdin at the Theatre Royal. Photo: William Lovelace

2 . Gerard Kelly The late Gerard Kelly was well known for his pantomime appearances at the King's Theatre with him headlining the show for 20 years having been crowned the King of Panto.

3 . Elaine C Smith Two Doors Down star Elaine C Smith has also made her name with panto at the King's Theatre with the Scottish comedian first panto performance being back in 1996 in Cinderella.

4 . The Krankies The Krankies have had plenty of Glasgow pantomime appearances with the first coming back in 1995 at The Pavillion Theatre. Their final performance came a few years back at the SEC in 2018 with the couple admitting they had "sadly run out of energy" before quitting panto.