We love Glasgow. We love Glasgow even more in the summer - but there’s only so much time you can spend in Kelvingrove, Queens Park, or any other of our great green jewels until you start experiencing wanderlust. Now with the weather shaping up nicely again (fingers crossed this time) - we want to get out there and start enjoying some of the idyllic countryside getaways and breezy beach locales around the city.
For sure you can enjoy the sun in Kelvingrove Park or the Botanic Gardens, or any one of the many great green jewels of Glasgow - but no summer is complete without at least one day trip. That’s why we put together this list of the best spots near Glasgow for a day trip - most of which are less than two hours away. Get away from these crowded tenement blocks and city streets and escape into the great outdoors - seeing some of the best beauty spots, camping grounds, countryside villages, and beachfront towns.
The good news is, there’s so much to do in the surrounding area around Glasgow - so many beautiful places to visit that are often overlooked by those of us living in Glasgow. So much so that we had a hard time narrowing it down to 12 of the best.
From beach and loch-front towns to beautiful nature spots, here’s 20 of the best spots for your next day trip this summer.
