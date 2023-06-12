Top 10 soul-healing views of the city to remind ourselves why we love Glasgow
Glasgow has a stunning skyline - particularly in the summer as the sun sets over the city - here’s 10 spots where you can appreciate it most
Glasgow is a wonderful, magical city - full of some the best culture, people, and patter in the whole of Britain - but as Glaswegians we can get so caught up in the city that it’s easy to forget what makes Glasgow so special.
Sometimes you just need some time to reflect, and there’s no better place to do that in Glasgow in this list of 10 breath-taking, soul-healing viewpoints across the city.
Whether they be Southside, West End or City Centre - here’s 10 views that will make you fall in love with Glasgow all over again.