Top 10 soul-healing views of the city to remind ourselves why we love Glasgow

Glasgow has a stunning skyline - particularly in the summer as the sun sets over the city - here’s 10 spots where you can appreciate it most

Glasgow is a wonderful, magical city - full of some the best culture, people, and patter in the whole of Britain - but as Glaswegians we can get so caught up in the city that it’s easy to forget what makes Glasgow so special.

Sometimes you just need some time to reflect, and there’s no better place to do that in Glasgow in this list of 10 breath-taking, soul-healing viewpoints across the city.

Whether they be Southside, West End or City Centre - here’s 10 views that will make you fall in love with Glasgow all over again.

1 . Queen’s Park Looking down from the flagpole at Queens Park over Govanhill and the rest of Glasow is the perfect end to any summers day in the Southside.

2 . Cathkin Braes Boasting incredible views over Glasgow to the Campsie Hills beyond, the Cathkin Braes are one of the highest points in Glasgow, offering incredible all-encompassing views to remind you how big the city actually is. Photo: Canva

3 . Radisson RED Hotel The Radisson RED Hoel boasts one of Glasgow’s finest rooftop bars - with incredible views of the Clyde and the Finnieston Crane. Photo: Radisson RED Facebook

4 . River Clyde from Caledonian Railway Bridge The view from the Caledonian Railway Bridge (the main bridge into Glasgow Central) of the River Clyde is stunning no matter the time of day. Whether it’s morning, afternoon, or evening, the light bouncing from the Clyde and shimmering through the squinty bridge is enough to make any Glaswegian feel at home.