Glasgow is an incredible city for tourists - we’d wager even better than the Capital, especially during the Fringe if you want to miss the crowds - but given our city isn’t the easiest to manoeuvre for tourists at the best of times, we wanted to put together this Glasgow tourist guide.

We asked our readers: “What one piece of advice would you give a tourist visiting Glasgow for the first time?” and received over 221 replies.

Take a look below at 15 of the best and most common pieces of advice Glaswegians would give to tourists when first visiting Glasgow.

For more tourist guides to Glasgow check out our articles:

1 . Listen to the organ recital at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum "Time your visit to Kelvingrove Museum to listen to the daily organ recital. Whatever your taste in music, it is magical." | Glasgow Life

2 . Board the city sightseeing bus Get the open top hop on/off bus round the city to get your bearings and learn alot! | Jamie Simpson

3 . Visit the Botanic Gardens "Go to the botanical hardens and enjoy the lovely atmosphere." | Glasgow City Council

4 . Look up "Look up! Some of the most beautiful artwork on a building is well above eye level." | Wikipedia