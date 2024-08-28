Glasgow Tourist Guide: Glaswegians give tourists 15 bits of advice when visiting Glasgow for the first time

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Aug 2024, 13:09 BST

Glasgow can be a difficult city to navigate - so we put together this tourist guide as recommended by locals

Glasgow is an incredible city for tourists - we’d wager even better than the Capital, especially during the Fringe if you want to miss the crowds - but given our city isn’t the easiest to manoeuvre for tourists at the best of times, we wanted to put together this Glasgow tourist guide.

We asked our readers: “What one piece of advice would you give a tourist visiting Glasgow for the first time?” and received over 221 replies.

Take a look below at 15 of the best and most common pieces of advice Glaswegians would give to tourists when first visiting Glasgow.

For more tourist guides to Glasgow check out our articles:

24 hours in Glasgow: The best way to spend your day out in Glasgow city centre in 12 stops

The ultimate guide to the 15 restaurants and bars you need to visit while you're in Glasgow

I was born and raised in Glasgow. Here are 20 things that tourists always miss about the city

"Time your visit to Kelvingrove Museum to listen to the daily organ recital. Whatever your taste in music, it is magical."

1. Listen to the organ recital at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

"Time your visit to Kelvingrove Museum to listen to the daily organ recital. Whatever your taste in music, it is magical." | Glasgow Life

Get the open top hop on/off bus round the city to get your bearings and learn alot!

2. Board the city sightseeing bus

Get the open top hop on/off bus round the city to get your bearings and learn alot! | Jamie Simpson

"Go to the botanical hardens and enjoy the lovely atmosphere."

3. Visit the Botanic Gardens

"Go to the botanical hardens and enjoy the lovely atmosphere." | Glasgow City Council

"Look up! Some of the most beautiful artwork on a building is well above eye level."

4. Look up

"Look up! Some of the most beautiful artwork on a building is well above eye level." | Wikipedia

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowRestaurantsBars

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.