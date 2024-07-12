Glasgow loves tourists - we get a lot of them, and it’s not difficult to see why - but to get the most out of the city, we put together this list of the best pubs and restaurants that are worth visiting to get a feel for the Glasgow experience in 2024.

After a long day of touring around one of many Glasgow’s free museums - no trip to the city is complete without a tour around Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum - it should be clear that Glasgow is one of the best spots for tourists in Scotland.

You can always ask a local for a recommendation - we’re called the friendliest city in the world for a reason - and they’ll be happy to direct you to their favourite pub or restaurant. That’s always a fun way to get around and experience the city, but to get the most out of your trip, check out some of the most interesting local restaurants that come highly recommended by folks here in Glasgow.

We’re called the friendliest city in Scotland for good reason - the people of Glasgow are some of the most welcoming in Britain, but it’s easy to get caught in the city centre and before they realise it they’re back home, not noticing how different Glasgow is from the rest of the cities in the UK.

Worried about mispronouncing place names? Check out our article on the most mis-pronounced place names in Glasgow so you don’t get caught out.

If you’re looking to enjoy fine dining, cool restaurants, the best kebab in Scotland, historic pubs, and much more in Glasgow look no further.

Check out our list of the 15 bars and restaurants every tourist needs to visit in Glasgow.

1 . Shish Mahal (1964) Opened by Ali Ahmed Aslam, Shish Mahal is a historic Glaswegian restaurant. It was one of the very first to introduce Glaswegians to food from the sub-continent, and in the 70s, proprietor Mr. Aslam created the Chicken Tikka Masala, Britain's national dish, when a customer asked for his Chicken Tikka to be 'less dry'. | OpenTable

2 . Get nostalgic at The University Cafe The University Cafe, has been serving traditional fish and chips alongside some unbelievable ice cream in the West End - curing student hangovers for the last 100 years. If you're checking out the University of Glasgow, make sure you stop by the University Cafe afterwards. | Glasgowist

3 . Go out drinking in Dennistoun The city centre is without a doubt stunning, but to experience authentic Glaswegian culture you need to get yourself out there in the neighbourhoods. Drink in some local pubs around Finnieston, Dennistoun, or Queen’s Park for some raucous good nights where all your cultural questions will be met with kindness and curiosity rather than tired contempt. Redmond's is the best spot in the East End neighbourhood for a good night out for a tourist, but if you want some authentic Glaswegian pub culture, head down to The Snug. | Contributed

4 . Shawarma King Shawarma King is the best and most popular kebab shop in Glasgow - if you're going for a couple drams or pints, get yourself down to Shawarma King and try out what is said to be the best kebab in Glasgow. | Contributed