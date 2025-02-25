Glasgow's Best Burgers 2025: I have ranked the 10 best burgers you can find in Glasgow

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Feb 2025, 14:39 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 14:18 BST

If you’re looking for the very best burger you can find in Glasgow then look no further

Burgers are the business here in Glasgow. A quintessential part of the Glaswegian diet, second only to the humble roll.

What defines a burger as a burger is subjective. Bun, meat, bun - would be how most people would define it, but this is where it gets tricky, when does a sandwich become a burger? There are some questions that are better left unanswered.

What we can tell you for sure today however, is the burgers below are without a doubt the very best burgers you can find here in Glasgow - a city that is full of great burgers.

You can find a burger of some description at nearly every eatery in the city, making it difficult to narrow down the best of the best. Well you don’t have to worry about that, because we’ve done it for you.

Take a look below as we rank the 10 best burgers in Glasgow in 2025.

Expect massive burgers with huge dips at the new smokey trotters kitchen. They really are great. You can find Smokey Trotters all over the city these days, whether they be pop-up kitchens or brick and mortar shops.

1. Smokey Trotters Kitchen

Expect massive burgers with huge dips at the new smokey trotters kitchen. They really are great. You can find Smokey Trotters all over the city these days, whether they be pop-up kitchens or brick and mortar shops. | Contributed

A Bloc burger is unbelievably good for the price, get yourself down on a Tuesday to see what we're talking about.

2. Bloc+

A Bloc burger is unbelievably good for the price, get yourself down on a Tuesday to see what we're talking about. | Bloc+

If you've ever driven down Paisley Road West through Kinning Park in the evening recently, you've no doubt seen the massive queues. They're all lining up for the Grillaz drive-thru, which offer massive portions of burgers like this.

3. Grillaz

If you've ever driven down Paisley Road West through Kinning Park in the evening recently, you've no doubt seen the massive queues. They're all lining up for the Grillaz drive-thru, which offer massive portions of burgers like this. | Grillaz

Double patty, American cheese, Buttermilk Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Pink Pickled Onions, Fat Hippo Sauce + Hot Honey. Need we say more?

4. Fat Hippo

Double patty, American cheese, Buttermilk Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Pink Pickled Onions, Fat Hippo Sauce + Hot Honey. Need we say more? | Fat Hippo

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowDietPeopleFood
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice