Burgers are the business here in Glasgow. A quintessential part of the Glaswegian diet, second only to the humble roll.

What defines a burger as a burger is subjective. Bun, meat, bun - would be how most people would define it, but this is where it gets tricky, when does a sandwich become a burger? There are some questions that are better left unanswered.

What we can tell you for sure today however, is the burgers below are without a doubt the very best burgers you can find here in Glasgow - a city that is full of great burgers.

You can find a burger of some description at nearly every eatery in the city, making it difficult to narrow down the best of the best. Well you don’t have to worry about that, because we’ve done it for you.

Take a look below as we rank the 10 best burgers in Glasgow in 2025.

1 . Smokey Trotters Kitchen Expect massive burgers with huge dips at the new smokey trotters kitchen. They really are great. You can find Smokey Trotters all over the city these days, whether they be pop-up kitchens or brick and mortar shops. | Contributed

2 . Bloc+ A Bloc burger is unbelievably good for the price, get yourself down on a Tuesday to see what we're talking about. | Bloc+

3 . Grillaz If you've ever driven down Paisley Road West through Kinning Park in the evening recently, you've no doubt seen the massive queues. They're all lining up for the Grillaz drive-thru, which offer massive portions of burgers like this. | Grillaz

4 . Fat Hippo Double patty, American cheese, Buttermilk Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Pink Pickled Onions, Fat Hippo Sauce + Hot Honey. Need we say more? | Fat Hippo