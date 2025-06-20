As the year comes to a close, we wanted to look at the best neighbourhoods around Glasgow to move to or live in Glasgow in the coming year.

Glasgow has a real buzz about it post-covid. It seems like there’s more developments than ever, the hospitality scene is buzzing, and the city just keeps growing.

There’s loads of up and coming neighbourhoods that are well worth your consideration now with new regeneration schemes in place - or other areas in Glasgow which may not have active projects, but are incredibly undervalued by those seeking to buy a home.

We’ve tried to highlight the friendliest neighbourhoods with the best local culture around Glasgow - great for those buying a home and renting a flat in the neighbourhood today.

While you’ll see the usual suspects like Dennistoun and Shawlands in this list, we’ve also tried to shine a spotlight on those neighbourhoods that don’t get enough love as they deserve, as well as neighbourhoods we think are going to shoot up in property valuations in 2025

Neighbourhoods like Newlands saw an inclusion in the Sunday Times Best Places to Live in 2025 list - one of several Glaswegian neighbourhoods to be named as the best in the UK by the likes of Time Out and The Sunday Times.

The City of Glasgow was earlier this year named the 53rd best place to live in the world by consultancy business Mercer who compiled a list measuring the quality of life in cities.

Earlier this year we compiled a list of the happiest places to live in Glasgow, you can check that out here.

Whether you’re moving to Glasgow for the first time or moving in Glasgow for the 100th time - here are our picks for the best neighbourhoods in Glasgow to live in 2025.

1 . Govan With the introduction of mid-market rents and the new bridge connecting it to Partick, we're expecting Govan to blow up in the next few years with new hospitality spots, things to do, and lots more. It's definitely worth looking at if you're buying a home. | Contributed

2 . New Gorbals The New Gorbals is an amazing place for young professionals or those looking to start a family, it's got great connections, and is just a short walk from the city centre. | Rightmove

3 . Yoker Much like Govan, Yoker is set to get a new bridge in 2025 connecting it to Renfrew, making it a great place for commuters to live. There's also plenty of new-build mid-market rents to find too. | Stephen Sweeney / Wikipedia

4 . Maryhill Maryhill is criminally underrated, it's got a buzzing hospitality scene, lovely scenic views and walks along the canal, and even an independent arts network. It's down to earth, it's friendly, and it's one of our favourite neighbourhoods in Glasgow. | Rightmove