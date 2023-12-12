Register
Glasgow's Queen Street back in time: Over 180 years of history in 8 pictures

Queen Street is one of Glasgow's major thoroughfares in the city centre with the original station opening back in 1842

By Declan McConville
Published 12th Dec 2023, 11:21 GMT

Queen Street is well known to Glaswegians as the street that runs north from Argyle Street until it reaches George Square in the heart of Glasgow.

Several important landmarks in the city can be found on the street which includes Royal Exchange Square where the Duke of Wellington statue can be found with a cone on top of his head, Tam Shepherds Trick Shop and the Gallery of Modern Art which recently hosted Banksy: Cut and Run.

Found at the top of the bustling street is Queen Street station which is Glasgow's second busiest railway station which directly links the city to Edinburgh in under 50 minutes.

1. Queen Street station

The entrance to Queen Street station pictured from George Square in 1963. The frontage of the station has changed dramatically since.

2. Royal Exchange Square

Looking north up Queen Street at Royal Exchange Square with the Duke of Wellington statue and British Linen Bank visible.

3. Queen Street

Cars heading down Queen Street during the late-sixties with Pinkston Power Station tower looming in the background.

4. George Square

A street scene captured from Queen Street of George Square with the Glasgow College of Building and Printing under construction in the background on North Hanover Street. The building was opened in 1964 by Labour leader Harold Wilson.

