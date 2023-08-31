Jim Kerr’s Glasgow in 8 pictures: The places that made Simple Minds superstars

Here are eight of the places in Glasgow which helped Simple Minds shoot to global stardom

Jim Kerr is one of Glasgow’s most recognisable figures that has been the frontman of the band Simple Minds since the late 1970s.

The roots of Simple Minds can be found in the Southside of Glasgow through the short-lived punk band Johnny & The Self-Abusers who first performed in Glasgow at the Doune Castle in Shawlands. They released their only single “Saints and Sinners” in November 1977 with the band splitting on that same day. Simple Minds would then be renamed after a lyric from the Davie Bowie song “Jean Genie”.

Simple Minds’ first big breakthrough success was the album New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84) released by Virgin Records in September 1982 which included singles such as “Someone Somewhere in Summertime”, “Promised You a Miracle” and “Glittering Prize”.

To this day, they remain the quintessential Glasgow band that always puts on memorable gigs whenever they return to Glasgow as they still have their home city at heart as Kerr once said: “I never really left Glasgow. No doubt I’ve spent most of my grown-up life away from the city but I’ve always had somewhere to lay my head.”

From Toryglen to the Barrowland Ballroom - here are eight places in Glasgow which helped Simple Minds become famous.

1 . Waterfront A young Jim Kerr standing on the banks of the River Clyde which was the subject of their hit Waterfront. Photo: Laurie Evans

2 . Holyrood Secondary School Holyrood Secondary School is where it all began for Simple Minds. Jim Kerr, Charlie Burchill and Brian McGee all attended the school with people from groups like Texas, Altered Images and Fran Healy of Travis also going to the school.

3 . Barrowland Ballroom The Barrowland Ballroom had been closed until Simple Minds shot the live performance for the Waterfront video in the venue as part of a free gig for fans with Bono joining the band on stage. That led to the venue reopening with artists such as David Bowie and Iggy Pop performing in the Barrowlands. Photo: Supplied