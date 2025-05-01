Great Glaswegians: Paul Buchanan's Glasgow story in 6 pictures and places

Paul Buchanan can regularly be seen out and about in Glasgow's West End with The Blue Nile frontman having called the city home for over 40 years.

Although born in Edinburgh, his family moved to Bishopbriggs on the outskirts of the city with Buchanan attending St Matthews Primary School and St Ninian's High School in Kirkintilloch before going on to study literature and medieval history at the University of Glasgow.

In a reply to comment on social media, Buchanan did confirm that he has a new album in the pipeline with his most recent solo release being Mid Air in 2012 which was re-released for its 10th anniversary in 2022.

Take a wander through Glasgow with The Blue Nile frontman who spoke to Dutch Public Television outlet Top 2000 a gogo back in 2013 about his Glasgow story.

1 . Otago Street “There’s a little rectangular room in there and that was really where the band came from. We used to have to stand in a line to practice because it wasn’t wide enough. It was good, we were happy.” | Supplied

2 . Hermon Baptist Church The photograph on the front cover of A Walk Across the Rooftops was taken on Cathcart Road outside Hermon Baptist Church which is no longer there. | Supplied

3 . University of Glasgow All of The Blue Nile studied at the University of Glasgow and one of the guys had a room in a little flat near to the university where they would practice. | Supplied