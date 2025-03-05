Growing Glasgow: Six developments set to change the face of Glasgow in 2025

Glasgow is constantly changing - and in 2025, it seems like there’s more new developments than ever.

Change can be difficult to come to terms with - especially when we’re seeing some of our favourite old institutional buildings and areas demolished or redeveloped.

Though many of these new changes could see our city change for the better, becoming a more modern Glasgow. Today we’re looking at what 2025 will bring to Glasgow, what new developments are coming to Glasgow this year.

Glasgow City Council and the Scottish Government have set the scene with priorities to grow capacity for tourism and double the population living in the city centre while attracting more businesses over the next couple of decades.

A quick survey of the city skyline shows construction cranes are already present with vacant buildings and gap sites prioritised for new development.

What will a modern Glasgow in the future look like? What are the changes taking place right now?

If you want a broader view of what’s coming to Glasgow over the next few decades - look at our article: Remaking Glasgow: 20 new developments that are set to change the face of Glasgow in the near future.

Here are 6 of the biggest developments set to define the city in 2025.

1 . George Square The works to George Square are set to begin this year and 'will refresh and redesign Glasgow's most important civic space.' The finish and feel of the final design will create more space for people within George Square and provide better space for events and social interaction. This regeneration in the heart of the city in combination with the wider Avenues programme and other key city centre projects collectively aim to promote economic growth; improve air quality; introduce trees and planting to promote biodiversity; promote active travel and walking; and provide new sustainable drainage infrastructure highlighting the commitment to a sustainable city for everyone. | Glasgow City Council

2 . Sauchiehall Street Over the last year, Sauchiehall Street has seen massive works done under the Avenues project. This is all due to be complete this year - paving the way for a complete regeneration of the main thoroughfare. Maybe once again we'll see a Sauchiehall Street as buzzing as it was back in the day. | Declan McConville

3 . Argyle Street Argyle Street is set for a major facelift in the next stage of the completion of the Avenues project. The largest project of its kind in the UK with an investment of £115m, the Avenues Programme is expected to deliver a new street environment at 21 suitable locations in four blocks of work across Glasgow City Centre and fringes. These areas will be completely transformed through the delivery of an integrated network of continuous pedestrian and cycle routes - with people at the very heart of their design. | British Transport Commission