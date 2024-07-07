Glaswegians will have fond memories of their early years growing up in Glasgow, with many old locations no longer standing.
We wanted to find out the places which meant something to Glaswegians so asked our readers to let us know the spots which still had a special place in their heart with over 150 people getting back to us with their thoughts.
From well-known Glasgow shops to markets, here are 18 places which are fondly remembered by Glaswegians.
1. Govanhill Baths
Our readers have fond memories of going swimming at Govanhill Baths on Calder Street in the Southside of the city. The closure of the baths was announced in January 2001. | Contributed
2. Goldbergs
Goldbergs grew into a retail giant out of one Glasgow store in 1908 with them having stores all over the UK. Goldbergs ceased trading in 1990 with the flagship store on Candleriggs being taken over by Vera and Gerald Weisfeld as Weisfelds until closure in 1999. | Virtual Mitchell
3. Crossmyloof Ice Rink
Crossmyloof Ice Rink was the place where generations of Glaswegians learned to skate for the first time. The building beside Crossmyloof station closed for the final time in February 1986. | South Glasgow Heritage and Environment Trust (SGHET)
4. Kelvin Hall carnival
The Kelvin Hall was transformed into a circus ground once a year, with an arena set up to host the clowns, acrobatics, elephants, lions, llamas, and other performers to turn the West End space into a veritable big top. Reportedly the smell of the circus animals mixed with the stench of candy floss and hot chips was truly something, and one that lingered for a good while after the circus had packed up. | Glasgow City Archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.