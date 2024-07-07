4 . Kelvin Hall carnival

The Kelvin Hall was transformed into a circus ground once a year, with an arena set up to host the clowns, acrobatics, elephants, lions, llamas, and other performers to turn the West End space into a veritable big top. Reportedly the smell of the circus animals mixed with the stench of candy floss and hot chips was truly something, and one that lingered for a good while after the circus had packed up. | Glasgow City Archive