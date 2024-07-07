Growing Up In Glasgow: 18 locations that remind Glaswegians of their childhood in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 13th Jun 2024, 15:10 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2024, 22:25 BST

These are some of the most memorable places which remind Glaswegians of their childhood

Glaswegians will have fond memories of their early years growing up in Glasgow, with many old locations no longer standing.

We wanted to find out the places which meant something to Glaswegians so asked our readers to let us know the spots which still had a special place in their heart with over 150 people getting back to us with their thoughts.

From well-known Glasgow shops to markets, here are 18 places which are fondly remembered by Glaswegians.

Our readers have fond memories of going swimming at Govanhill Baths on Calder Street in the Southside of the city. The closure of the baths was announced in January 2001.

1. Govanhill Baths

Our readers have fond memories of going swimming at Govanhill Baths on Calder Street in the Southside of the city. The closure of the baths was announced in January 2001. | Contributed

Goldbergs grew into a retail giant out of one Glasgow store in 1908 with them having stores all over the UK. Goldbergs ceased trading in 1990 with the flagship store on Candleriggs being taken over by Vera and Gerald Weisfeld as Weisfelds until closure in 1999.

2. Goldbergs

Goldbergs grew into a retail giant out of one Glasgow store in 1908 with them having stores all over the UK. Goldbergs ceased trading in 1990 with the flagship store on Candleriggs being taken over by Vera and Gerald Weisfeld as Weisfelds until closure in 1999. | Virtual Mitchell

Crossmyloof Ice Rink was the place where generations of Glaswegians learned to skate for the first time. The building beside Crossmyloof station closed for the final time in February 1986.

3. Crossmyloof Ice Rink

Crossmyloof Ice Rink was the place where generations of Glaswegians learned to skate for the first time. The building beside Crossmyloof station closed for the final time in February 1986. | South Glasgow Heritage and Environment Trust (SGHET)

The Kelvin Hall was transformed into a circus ground once a year, with an arena set up to host the clowns, acrobatics, elephants, lions, llamas, and other performers to turn the West End space into a veritable big top. Reportedly the smell of the circus animals mixed with the stench of candy floss and hot chips was truly something, and one that lingered for a good while after the circus had packed up.

4. Kelvin Hall carnival

The Kelvin Hall was transformed into a circus ground once a year, with an arena set up to host the clowns, acrobatics, elephants, lions, llamas, and other performers to turn the West End space into a veritable big top. Reportedly the smell of the circus animals mixed with the stench of candy floss and hot chips was truly something, and one that lingered for a good while after the circus had packed up. | Glasgow City Archive

