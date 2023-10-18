These are some of the famous faces that Glaswegians believe should have a statue in George Square

Glasgow is a city that has a proud history that has produced many recognisable faces over the years that have brought joy to people’s lives.

They say that people make Glasgow but there is some particular folk who stand out from the rest which our audience believes deserves a little bit of extra recognition.

We asked our readers if they could add a new statue in George Square, who they would like to see honoured with over 400 people getting back to us to give their suggestions.

Take a look at our list of the most popular choices and let us know if we’ve missed anyone!

1 . Billy Connolly Billy Connolly is one of Glasgow’s most famous sons who can already be found around the city with three 50ft murals to celebrate the Big Yin’s 75th birthday. Photo: Tristan Fewings/ Getty

2 . Charles Rennie Mackintosh Charles Rennie Mackintosh has certainly left his mark on Glasgow with his architecture being a much loved part of the city’s history. Mackintosh already has a statue in the city which can be found on Argyle Street. Photo: Contributed

3 . Jimmy Reid Scottish trade unionist Jimmy Reid will always be associated with the Upper Clyde Shipbuilders (UCS) occupation and work-in of 1971-72 with him achieving a well-known status in Glasgow. Photo: TSPL