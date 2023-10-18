Register
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

In Pictures: 16 famous faces that deserve a statue in George Square according to Glaswegians

These are some of the famous faces that Glaswegians believe should have a statue in George Square

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 18th Oct 2023, 17:03 BST

Glasgow is a city that has a proud history that has produced many recognisable faces over the years that have brought joy to people’s lives.

They say that people make Glasgow but there is some particular folk who stand out from the rest which our audience believes deserves a little bit of extra recognition.

We asked our readers if they could add a new statue in George Square, who they would like to see honoured with over 400 people getting back to us to give their suggestions.

Take a look at our list of the most popular choices and let us know if we’ve missed anyone!

Billy Connolly is one of Glasgow’s most famous sons who can already be found around the city with three 50ft murals to celebrate the Big Yin’s 75th birthday.

1. Billy Connolly

Billy Connolly is one of Glasgow’s most famous sons who can already be found around the city with three 50ft murals to celebrate the Big Yin’s 75th birthday. Photo: Tristan Fewings/ Getty

Charles Rennie Mackintosh has certainly left his mark on Glasgow with his architecture being a much loved part of the city’s history. Mackintosh already has a statue in the city which can be found on Argyle Street.

2. Charles Rennie Mackintosh

Charles Rennie Mackintosh has certainly left his mark on Glasgow with his architecture being a much loved part of the city’s history. Mackintosh already has a statue in the city which can be found on Argyle Street. Photo: Contributed

Scottish trade unionist Jimmy Reid will always be associated with the Upper Clyde Shipbuilders (UCS) occupation and work-in of 1971-72 with him achieving a well-known status in Glasgow.

3. Jimmy Reid

Scottish trade unionist Jimmy Reid will always be associated with the Upper Clyde Shipbuilders (UCS) occupation and work-in of 1971-72 with him achieving a well-known status in Glasgow. Photo: TSPL

Kate Cranston left her mark on Glasgow through her tearooms which were once the beating heart of the city. The Scottish businesswoman already features of Royal Bank of Scotland £20 notes with some of our readers believing she should have a statue in Glasgow.

4. Kate Cranston

Kate Cranston left her mark on Glasgow through her tearooms which were once the beating heart of the city. The Scottish businesswoman already features of Royal Bank of Scotland £20 notes with some of our readers believing she should have a statue in Glasgow.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowGeorge SquarePeopleHistory