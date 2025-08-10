Glasgow North is probably one of the lesser-known parts of the city with many Glaswegian’s believing that there isn’t much to really do.

The area is continuing to evolve with several changes having taken place along the Forth and Clyde Canal which has previously been dubbed as the Venice of the north. It is also home to two stunning buildings which were designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh which make up an important part of the city’s fibre.

Having produced famous Glaswegian’s such as Robert Carlyle and Bertie Auld, the area has also been the location of films and television series’ such as Trainspotting and Still Game.

So join us as we take a look at 8 truly unique North Glasgow activities, how many can you say you’ve done?

1 . Admire the Queen’s Cross Church The Queen’s Cross Church is the only church in existence to be designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh. It was commissioned in 1896 by the Free Church and the building opened up for worship in 1899. | Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society

2 . Have an ice cream at Cafe d’Jaconelli Stop in at Cafe d’Jaconelli for one of their delicious homemade ice creams or sit in the booth where Renton and Spud share a milkshake in Trainspotting. | Getty Images

3 . Wander along the Forth and Clyde Canal One of the newest features along the Forth and Clyde Canal which can be checked out is the impressive Stockingfield Junction. | AFP via Getty Images

4 . Had a pint at The Woodside Inn If you are in the area and looking for somewhere to take shelter, drop into The Woodside Inn for a perfectly poured pint of Tennent’s or sample some of their tasty food. | Supplied