Hidden Gem Neighbourhoods 2025: 8 underrated places to live in Glasgow

Glasgow has a real buzz about it post-covid. It seems like there’s more developments than ever, the hospitality scene is bouncing, and the city just keeps growing.

There’s loads of up and coming neighbourhoods that are well worth your consideration now with new regeneration schemes in place - or other areas in Glasgow which may not have active projects, but are incredibly undervalued by those seeking to buy a home (or even rent).

We’ve tried to highlight the friendliest neighbourhoods with the best local culture around Glasgow - great for those buying a home and renting a flat in the neighbourhood today.

We’ve tried to shine a spotlight on those neighbourhoods that don’t get enough love as they deserve, as well as neighbourhoods we think are going to shoot up in property valuations in the coming years.

Neighbourhoods like Newlands saw an inclusion in the Sunday Times Best Places to Live in 2025 list - one of several Glaswegian neighbourhoods to be named as the best in the UK by the likes of Time Out and The Sunday Times.

The City of Glasgow was earlier this year named the 53rd best place to live in the world by consultancy business Mercer who compiled a list measuring the quality of life in cities.

Last year we compiled a list of the happiest places to live in Glasgow, you can check that out here.

Whether you’re moving to Glasgow for the first time or moving in Glasgow for the 100th time - here are our picks for the best neighbourhoods in Glasgow to live in 2025.

1 . Govan Govan might not be much of a hidden gem for long, given the new bridge and all the new residential developments popping up. Expect cheap rent, cheap pints (for now), and friendly faces. | Rightmove

2 . Mount Florida Mount Florida to many Glaswegians is just the home of Hampden Park, but for those that grew up there it was magical. It's got loads of access to all the glitz and glamour of the Southside, for less extortionate rent prices. | GMcLaughlin

3 . Maryhill Down but never out, Maryhill is a Glasgow neighbourhood that's coming back swinging. Incredibly cheap rent prices coupled with a great hospitality scene and easy access to the West End and City Centre make Maryhill a great place to live. | Glasgow City Heritage Trust

4 . Calton Many people still see Calton as Tongland, but those days are long gone - now it's a great place to live with the hospitality scene of the Gallowgate a short walk away and the city centre not far beyond that. | Glasgowist