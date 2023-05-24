In Pictures: 1950s Glasgow through the years

The Post-war years saw Glasgow become one of the most densely populated cities in the world as it reached a population of 1.089 million.

Rationing still remained in effect after the Second World War right up until 1954 with meat being the final item to be derationed. Housing started to rapidly change with some Glaswegian’s moving into the first “skyscrappers” in the city at Moss Heights in 1953 with The Housing (Repairs and Rents) Act being passed the following year which forced local authorities to draw up plans for slum clearances.

One of the highlights of the decade still has a lasting legacy in the city to this do as Dr Tom Honeyman took the brave decision to purchase Salvador Dali’s painting ‘Christ of St John of the Cross’ in 1952 for Glasgow. It was meant with much controvery but remains a standout in the city’s museum collection which has been viewed by millions of visitors for almost 70 years.

Take a look back at Glasgow during the 1950s and have a trip down memory lane.

1 . Glasgow Central 1950s Morning sunshine filters through the roof at Glasgow Central Station. Photo: Unknown

2 . Argyle Street 1950s Fog in Argyle Street at lunchtime - Shop signs lit up as a tram heads along the road. Photo: Unknown

3 . John Brown’s Shipyards 1951 A view of John Brown’s shipyards on the River Clyde. The shipyards are the major employers in the area and, while the demand is high, the industry supports the local economy. Clydeside is responsible for 46% of Britain’s shipping output and produces more vessels than the whole of America.

4 . Winston Churchill 1951 British politician Winston Churchill smoking a cigar and making his famous V sign gesture during an election visit to Glasgow on 18th October 1951.

