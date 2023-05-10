Register
In Pictures: Glasgow’s Central Station through the decades

Here’s a look back at Glasgow Central through the years

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 10th May 2023, 10:15 BST

There won’t be many a Glaswegian who hasn’t passed through Glasgow Central Station at some point with it being a much-loved part of city life.

It’s been the place where people have said goodbye to their loved ones and also started new romances under the famous clock. Glasgow Central has even been the feature of a BBC series with the old station having many different tales to tell.

Take a trip down memory lane and have a look back at how the station has changed over time.

This image is captured from the original Central Hotel as it taken before the station was enlarged between 1901-1905. It’s taken on a busy Fair Saturday where you’ll note that the original eight platforms are numbered from right to left.

1. Glasgow Central Station pre 1901

This image is captured from the original Central Hotel as it taken before the station was enlarged between 1901-1905. It's taken on a busy Fair Saturday where you'll note that the original eight platforms are numbered from right to left.

John Menzies was once a huge part of Scottish retailing. You could find their shops and stalls up and down the country with this having served many customers over time.

2. Glasgow Central Station 1910

John Menzies was once a huge part of Scottish retailing. You could find their shops and stalls up and down the country with this having served many customers over time.

A young boy eagerly anticipates heading off on his holiday’s during the Glasgow Fair.

3. Glasgow Central Station 1957

A young boy eagerly anticipates heading off on his holiday's during the Glasgow Fair.

The Christmas tree in Central Station in December 1965. There’s still many parts of the station which are noticeable from this image including the WWI shell.

4. Glasgow Central Station 1965

The Christmas tree in Central Station in December 1965. There's still many parts of the station which are noticeable from this image including the WWI shell.

