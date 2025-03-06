I went to see the surprise mystery film at Glasgow Film Festival - here's my thoughts

Each year Glasgow Film Festival hosts a surprise film - I went down for the first time ever to see what all the fuss was about

As Glasgow Film Festival comes to a close, I’m kicking myself once again for not making more time to go see more films - this year I’ve managed to see two movies; not much but at least it’s two more than I saw last year.

One was Kill the Jockey, a premiere in the UK about an Argentinian Jockey experiencing a spiritual rebirth and coming into his own all whilst being hunted by his former organised crime employers (brilliant by the way, must-watch, and of course the crux of the article today; the surprise film.

Now I’m not one for surprises, particularly when it comes to films. I get a bit sleepy in the cinema especially when I’m not enjoying what’s on screen, so I was prepared for a bit of a nap if it came to it.

This was not a sentiment shared by the rest of the cinema. The theatre was absolutely packed to the garters. I’ve not been to sell-out show at the cinema since Avatar came out nearly 20 years ago, which should tell you how often I go to the pictures.

These weren’t your casual cinema go-ers either, these were proper film buffs. I overheard people making small talk amongst each other, guessing what the surprise showing might be - naming titles in French and directors in Spanish that I feel like I’d need a degree in film to even estimate what kind of film they’re talking about.

I had (half) jokingly guessed that the surprise film would be Sonic the Hedgehog 3 or the surprise premiere of Adam Sandler’s Grown Ups 3. No such luck.

It was in fact: The Ballad of Wallis Island.

Carey Mulligan (L) plays Nell Mortimer while Tom Basden (R) plays Herb McGwyer in The Ballad of Wallis Island. | Contributed

Based on a short film from 2007, it was directed by James Griffiths and starred Tim Key, Tom Basden, Sian Clifford, and Carey Mulligan. As far as my unrefined and uncultured palate could tell, it was a really great flick. I enjoyed it at the very least, possibly even more so than I would have enjoyed a new Adam Sandler premiere.

It follows the story of a fictional folky Fleetwood Mac-esque band centred around a couple who had broken up their relationship and music career a decade prior. They’re drawn to a remote British island by an eccentric millionaire who’s paying them the healthy sum of £800,000 to play a private show for just him to honour the anniversary of his wives death, who was also a superfan of the band.

One half of the broken-up band doesn’t know the other half is coming, they haven’t seen each other in 9 years, and the other half brings her new husband; there’s tension, there’s awkward moments. Hilarity ensues.

Tim Key does a great job as the eccentric millionaire, whose banter with the pompous musician played by Tom Basden makes up for the main source of comedy during the film. It was a very funny flick, I’d never heard people laugh as hard in a cinema. Though this was a Glasgow Film Theatre audience, who in my limited experience, seem to engage with the films on a much more active level than the casual punters in my local Vue cinema.

The Ballad of Wallis Island was tear-jerking in places as well, having some really mournful moments undercut by a sensitive folky soundtrack. It covers themes of lost love, letting go of the past, and the vapidity of the commercial music industry. From what I could gleam anyway.

I’m glad I went to the surprise showcase. I probably wouldn’t have went to see it had it been advertised as The Ballad of Wallis Island, but I’m really happy to have seen it by surprise.

It’ll be the last surprise film at Glasgow Film Festival under the tenure of Allison Gardner, who has worked for Glasgow Film for over film, was part of the team when the festival was born in 2005 and has served as co-director since 2007. A great last surprise film, for my money anyway.