In Pictures: 12 Outlander filming locations in and around Glasgow you can visit today

Outlander is doing for Scotland in the modern day, what Braveheart did for tourism in the country in the 90s.

Fans across the world will visit Glasgow - some to exclusively see where their favourite show was filmed.

It’s a hugely popular TV show worldwide - and a lot of its best scenes are shot right here in Glasgow, albeit dressed up to look like 1700s Scotland, France, and at times even America (back when it was a BrItish colony).

Given that the time-travel drama is filmed in Wardpark Studios in Cumbernauld, out of convenience the cast will often shoot on location around Glasgow - whether that be exteriors in the lush country parks like Calderglen, or inside the impressive interiors of the University of Glasgow or St Andrews in the Square.

We put together a list of 12 filming locations in and around Glasgow you can visit today.

1 . Cumbernauld Glen A number of memorable scenes were filmed at the glen. Perhaps the most memorable was the much anticipated fight between Jamie and the ‘bear’. Oftentimes the local community of Cumbernauld will travel down to meet some of the cast as they prepare to film - as the council gives people a lot of notice ahead of closing large swathes of the woodland. | Outlander

2 . University of Glasgow The University of Glasgow doubled for Harvard University where Frank taught as a professor and where Brianna visited him in his office. (Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

3 . Pollok Country Park Pollok Country Park, on the south side of Glasgow, doubled as the grounds surrounding the fictional Castle Leoch in season one. The park also stood in for the French countryside that the characters travelled through between Le Havre and Paris in season two. Photo: Canva/Getty Images