A-list celebrities flock from Glasgow from across the world - here’s pictures our favourite 20 celeb appearances in Glasgow in 2023

2023 has been a wild year for Glasgow - with celebrities popping up in seemingly the most random districts of Glasgow.

It’s not a new phenomenon, A-list celebrities across the world seem to be drawn to our city - from Charlie Sheen hanging around Easterhouse to Christopher Walken visiting family in Glasgow - there’s a never ending stream of celebrities coming and going from the great green jewel of Scotland.

It’s not hard to see why celebs find Glasgow so much fun - we’re the cultural capital of Scotland, with so much going on each month, you’d have a hard time staying away if you were visiting Scotland on tour with your entourage.

From Lizzo heading out to Delmonicas after her Glasgow gig to Johnny Depp visiting the Banksy exhibition, here are 20 of the best Glasgow celebrity appearances in 2023.

1 . Sam Heughan Sam Heughan showed up in the Ubiquitous Chip on Ashton Lane when he starred in The Scotsman’s podcast, Scran with Rosalind Erskine.

2 . Roger Waters The Pink Floyd frontman stopped into Ajay Kumar’s Indian fine dining restaurant while in Glasgow.

3 . Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott at Braidwood Pond in Carluke as they celebrate their engagement. They also visited Lanark, obviously the Lanarkshire towns aren’t in Glasgow - but it’s too bizarre not to mention.

4 . Banksy We all know Banksy was here running the exhibition in GOMA throughout the summer. Whether he be one anonymous artist, or a conglomerate of anonymous artists as some people believe, some people even think Banksy was the character hiding under the skeleton costume charging around pedestrians outside GOMA.