In Pictures: 6 of the best autumn walks in Glasgow

Get outdoors this autumn with these walks around Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 11th Sep 2023, 20:23 BST

As the autumn days start to draw in, nothing beats a brisk walk around some of Glasgow’s great parks.

It’s a season that’s a time of change as leaves begin to change colour before they gradually fall to the ground so do watch out when you are having a wander around.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best walks in Glasgow where you can grab your pumpkin-spiced latte en route before going a stroll with a walk being the perfect activity to clear your head.

The beauty of Glasgow's Botanic Gardens can truly be appreciated during the autumn months as the strong browns, oranges and yellow colours begin to appear.

1. Botanic Gardens

The beauty of Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens can truly be appreciated during the autumn months as the strong browns, oranges and yellow colours begin to appear.

After having a look around the award winning Burrell Collection, explore Pollok Park for the perfect autumn walk where you can check in on the field of Highland cattle.

2. Pollok Country Park

After having a look around the award winning Burrell Collection, explore Pollok Park for the perfect autumn walk where you can check in on the field of Highland cattle. Photo: Contributed

Kelvin Walkway is a well-trodden path that connects Kelvingrove Park to the Botanic Gardens and is a particular favourite during the autumn as you see the trees which line the River Kelvin begin to evolve.

3. Kelvin Walkway

Kelvin Walkway is a well-trodden path that connects Kelvingrove Park to the Botanic Gardens and is a particular favourite during the autumn as you see the trees which line the River Kelvin begin to evolve.

With plenty of great local cafe's near to the park on Victoria Road and in Strathbungo, grab your coffee and head for a wander about this Southside gem. With no shortage of trees in the park, watch out for amber foilage on the paths.

4. Queen’s Park

With plenty of great local cafe’s near to the park on Victoria Road and in Strathbungo, grab your coffee and head for a wander about this Southside gem. With no shortage of trees in the park, watch out for amber foilage on the paths.

