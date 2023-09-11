In Pictures: 6 of the best autumn walks in Glasgow

It’s a season that’s a time of change as leaves begin to change colour before they gradually fall to the ground so do watch out when you are having a wander around.
We’ve put together a list of some of the best walks in Glasgow where you can grab your pumpkin-spiced latte en route before going a stroll with a walk being the perfect activity to clear your head.
1. Botanic Gardens
The beauty of Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens can truly be appreciated during the autumn months as the strong browns, oranges and yellow colours begin to appear.
2. Pollok Country Park
After having a look around the award winning Burrell Collection, explore Pollok Park for the perfect autumn walk where you can check in on the field of Highland cattle. Photo: Contributed
3. Kelvin Walkway
Kelvin Walkway is a well-trodden path that connects Kelvingrove Park to the Botanic Gardens and is a particular favourite during the autumn as you see the trees which line the River Kelvin begin to evolve.
4. Queen’s Park
With plenty of great local cafe’s near to the park on Victoria Road and in Strathbungo, grab your coffee and head for a wander about this Southside gem. With no shortage of trees in the park, watch out for amber foilage on the paths.