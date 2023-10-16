In Pictures: 8 Halloween costume ideas that are related to Glasgow

These are some of the best costume ideas for Halloween that relate to Glasgow

If you are planning on heading out for Halloween this year or searching for some inspiration for a party, look no further than some of these Glasgow legends.

There are likely to be a few Barbies and Robert J. Oppenheimers cutting about Sauchiehall Street this year but we want to go a bit off track and suggest some people and products associated with our great city.

They do say that people make Glasgow and you’ll have likely come across plenty of characters that would make terrific Halloween costumes but here are some recognisable figures to choose from.

1 . Jack and Victor If you are heading out as a pair this Halloween, look no further than Jack and Victor with plenty of Glaswegians of all ages having a go at dressing up as the comedy pair. Photo: Still Game

2 . The Duke of Wellington Those who are not familiar with Glasgow would wonder why we are suggesting the Duke of Wellington but his statue can be found outside the Gallery of Modern Art and has become famous for being capped with a traffic cone. Photo: theasis via Canva Pro

3 . Tennent’s lager can Glaswegians absolutely love Tennent’s lager so why not dress up as the nation’s favourite lager. It will certainly be a bit different. Photo: Tennents