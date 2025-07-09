Inventions of Glasgow: 12 Glaswegian inventions that changed the course of history

Scotland is well-known for having been home to some of the most important inventions in the world, with the city of Glasgow having played a huge part in the country’s success.
Some of the inventions included on our list are pretty common knowledge whilst others may just take you by surprise.
From medical breakthroughs to delicious food, here are 12 of Glasgow’s greatest inventions.
1. Television
Inventor John Logie Baird transmitted the world’s first long-distance television signal between London and Glasgow’s Central Hotel. He has a suite named in his honour at the famous Glasgow hotel. | Getty Images
2. Antiseptic
While Professor of Surgery at the University of Glasgow, Joseph Lister discovered how to prevent infection in wounds after surgery through the antiseptic effects of phenol which has gone on to save countless lives. Photo: Third Party
3. Fridge
Glasgow cannot claim to have strictly invented the fridge but the city did have a role in artificial refrigeration which can be traced way back to the 18th century through William Cullen. | Contributed
4. Chicken Tikka Masala
Glasgow culinary legend, Ali Ahmed Aslam, invented the Chicken Tikka Masala at the Shish Mahal, which is still open today. Ali sadly passed away at the end of 2022 - but will go down in history as the man who created one of Britain's most popular and enduring dishes - as well as putting Glasgow on the map as the home of good food in Scotland. | Contributed
