Inventions of Glasgow: 12 Glaswegian inventions that changed the course of history

4 . Chicken Tikka Masala

Glasgow culinary legend, Ali Ahmed Aslam, invented the Chicken Tikka Masala at the Shish Mahal, which is still open today. Ali sadly passed away at the end of 2022 - but will go down in history as the man who created one of Britain's most popular and enduring dishes - as well as putting Glasgow on the map as the home of good food in Scotland. | Contributed