James McAvoy: 12 of the best films starring the Glasgow actor - ranked

James McAvoy is one of Glasgow's best known actors that has starred in a number of high-profile films over the years with the most notable being the X-Men prequel films.
The actor was born in Glasgow during the late seventies and spent much of his younger life growing up in Drumchapel as he attended St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in the close by area of Jordanhill.
He studied acting at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama (now known as the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland) where he graduated from in 2000 before moving south to London.
We've picked out some of McAvoy's best appearances in film and put them in to a list ranked on our personal favourites.
1. The Last King of Scotland (2006)
"After graduating from the University of Edinburgh, Scottish physician Nicholas Garrigan (James McAvoy) flies to Uganda to work at a missionary clinic. Before long, Garrigan has a chance encounter with General Idi Amin, the country's new president. As one thing leads to another, Idi Amin invites Nicholas to become his personal doctor, aiming to modernise Uganda's health care system. Indeed, this is a once-in-a-lifetime offer he cannot refuse. Instead, as Garrigan plays with fire, he soon finds himself trapped in the moral abyss of Idi Amin's murderous megalomania."
2. Filth (2013)
"Scheming Bruce Robertson (James McAvoy), a bigoted and corrupt policeman, is in line for a promotion and will stop at nothing to get what he wants. Enlisted to solve a brutal murder and threatened by the aspirations of his colleagues, including Ray Lennox, Bruce sets about ensuring their ruin, right under the nose of unwitting Chief Inspector Toal. As he turns his colleagues against one another by stealing their wives and exposing their secrets, Bruce starts to lose himself in a web of deceit that he can no longer control." Photo: Unknown
3. Split (2016)
"Though Kevin (James McAvoy) has evidenced 23 personalities to his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher. there remains one still submerged who is set to materialise and dominate all of the others. Compelled to abduct three teenage girls led by the wilful, observant Casey, Kevin reaches a war for survival among all of those contained within him - as well as everyone around him."
4. Atonement (2007)
"When thirteen-year-old Briony Tallis, an aspiring writer sees her older sister Cecilia and Robbie Turner (James McAvoy) at the fountain in front of the family estate, she misinterprets what is happening, thus setting into motion a series of misunderstandings and a childish pique that will have lasting repercussions for all of them."