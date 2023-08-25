Seventies Glasgow: Super 70s Glasgow in 24 pictures

The seventies were a decade that saw Glasgow be transformed as many Glaswegian’s moved out of inner city slums into new housing estates on the outskirts of the city with the completion of many tower blocks elsewhere.

It was a decade that saw Richard Nixon become the only US President in history to resign from his position following the Watergate scandal, films such as The Godfather, Star Wars and Grease appeared on screens for the first time, Billy Connolly rose to prominence and the UK faced political unrest as Margaret Thatcher came to power at the end of the decade.

Green’s Playhouse was renamed The Apollo in September 1973 with a number of legendary bands and artists performing at the venue during the seventies such as Johnny Cash, Wings, The Rolling Stones and ABBA. Hampden Park once again hosted a European Cup final with Bayern Munich facing Saint-Etienne and Scotland had high hopes of winning the World Cup under Ally MacLeod in 1978.

The following 24 pictures aim to show the changing landscape of the city through Glasgow streets, buildings and people in a defining decade for the city.

1 . The Apollo The top of Renfield Street with The Apollo pictured in 1975 with acts such as Wings, The Who and the Sensational Alex Harvey band playing the venue that year.

2 . Camerons Former Beatle Paul McCartney crosses the road outside Camerons bar in Glasgow which is now The Carnarvon Bar.

3 . Gardner Street Looking down Gardner Street, Partick in June 1975.