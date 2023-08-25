Register
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Team news: Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven starting line-ups confirmed
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears

Seventies Glasgow: Super 70s Glasgow in 24 pictures

Here’s 24 pictures taking you back to Seventies Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 25th Aug 2023, 16:40 BST

The seventies were a decade that saw Glasgow be transformed as many Glaswegian’s moved out of inner city slums into new housing estates on the outskirts of the city with the completion of many tower blocks elsewhere.

It was a decade that saw Richard Nixon become the only US President in history to resign from his position following the Watergate scandal, films such as The Godfather, Star Wars and Grease appeared on screens for the first time, Billy Connolly rose to prominence and the UK faced political unrest as Margaret Thatcher came to power at the end of the decade.

Green’s Playhouse was renamed The Apollo in September 1973 with a number of legendary bands and artists performing at the venue during the seventies such as Johnny Cash, Wings, The Rolling Stones and ABBA. Hampden Park once again hosted a European Cup final with Bayern Munich facing Saint-Etienne and Scotland had high hopes of winning the World Cup under Ally MacLeod in 1978.

The following 24 pictures aim to show the changing landscape of the city through Glasgow streets, buildings and people in a defining decade for the city.

The top of Renfield Street with The Apollo pictured in 1975 with acts such as Wings, The Who and the Sensational Alex Harvey band playing the venue that year.

1. The Apollo

The top of Renfield Street with The Apollo pictured in 1975 with acts such as Wings, The Who and the Sensational Alex Harvey band playing the venue that year.

Former Beatle Paul McCartney crosses the road outside Camerons bar in Glasgow which is now The Carnarvon Bar.

2. Camerons

Former Beatle Paul McCartney crosses the road outside Camerons bar in Glasgow which is now The Carnarvon Bar.

Looking down Gardner Street, Partick in June 1975.

3. Gardner Street

Looking down Gardner Street, Partick in June 1975.

Park Circus remains one of Glasgow’s most exclusive areas to live with it being pictured here in 1974.

4. Park Circus

Park Circus remains one of Glasgow’s most exclusive areas to live with it being pictured here in 1974.

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowHistoryMargaret ThatcherABBAHampden ParkScotlandArtistsPresident