James McAvoy's Glasgow: 9 spots in Glasgow where the Hollywood star eats and drinks

Drumchapel-born James McAvoy was born and raised in Glasgow and attended St Thomas Aquinas Secondary in the city’s Jordanhill area.

As a youngster, he thought about joining the priesthood as he once said: "I considered becoming a priest very seriously. I wanted to travel the world. By the time I turned 16, I realized I was only in it for selfish reasons. And, more importantly, I didn't want to sacrifice the ladies!" After opting against it, he applied to join the Royal Navy but instead chose to study at Glasgow’s Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama.

He is a well-kent face around Glasgow and recently appears to have been spending a lot of time in his home city as he has been spotted at a number of city centre bars and restaurants.

McAvoy has starred in several well-known films with him recently portraying the character of Paddy in the horror film Speak No Evil.

Here are some of his favourite places to visit whenever he is in Glasgow.

1 . West Side Tavern James McAvoy was spotted down on Dumbarton Road in Partick at the West Side Tavern in December 2024. Taking to social media, the West Side Tavern said: “ Massive thanks to James McAvoy and all of the amazing California Steamin crew for an awesome wrap party last night!” | West Side Tavern

2 . Max's Bar and Grill James McAvoy was spotted having a drink at Max's Bar and Grill on Queen Street at the end of September. Taking to social media, they said: "I’m so thankful that James came to Maxs and that I got to meet him, he was absolutely brand new. Legend." | Supplied

3 . Murphy's Pakora Bar The Drumchapel-born actor posed with staff at Murphy’s Pakora Bar on Argyle Street before enjoying a delicious meal at the restaurant. Taking to social media, Murphy’s Pakora Bar said: “An absolute pleasure having you in to dine with us!” | Murphy's Pakora Bar