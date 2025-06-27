Street artist Smug is completing a huge mural in the city centre at The Social Hub hotel coworking and student living venue, representing aspects of the area’s past and present.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow, a city increasingly known for its statement murals, has a new landmark. The huge white wall of The Social Hub, visible from prominent swathes of the Merchant City, was crying out for some artwork. The project to complete this huge installation started even before the opening of the £90 million, 20,000-square-metre hybrid-hospitality hotel at Candleriggs Square.

At just under 500 bedrooms and with more than 200 co-working spaces, The Social Hub’s 18th property to launch in Europe to date is the biggest hotel in Glasgow. A rooftop terrace will open later this summer and there is a already a gym and a performance space, a restaurant and bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now more attention will be focused on this building with the completion of a massive mural by Smug. The Social Hub led a consultation with the Merchant City community and local representatives before providing the artist with their brief for the commission. Like Smug’s existing St Mungo and St Enoch images in the city, there is an element of taking inspiration from Glasgow’s past, present and future.

General Manager of The Social Hub, Ben McLeod tells me: “We had a full consultation within the area, and the local community council was heavily involved in shaping the mural, particularly with regards to the history of this part of Glasgow. The mural is of an LGBTQ, Asian female with nods to the past in the image.

“There’s a candle that relates to Candleriggs, smoke that represents tobacco, jewelry is included, designed for Goldbergs department store, the history of that. Some of the clothing will be designed to relate to the Italian Centre. Each part of the picture will be a nod to a different aspect. There will be a QR code at the bottom of the image and if you scan that you will be able to find out more about the story.”

“Ideally we want people to stand and stay, notice every detail of this beautiful image for a minute. Smug’s stuff is amazing. It’s a showstopping piece.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mural will be completed early next week, depending on how kind the weather conditions are over the next few days.

Meanwhile, work progresses on unveiling the new rooftop bar and restaurant concept at The Social Hub, due to open before the end of the summer.

Sam Bates is an Australian contemporary street artist, based in Glasgow, who creates photo realist large murals as Smug. Inspired by the realist art movement of the mid 19th century, Smug uses photographs he shoots himself as the basis of his creations. He takes these pictures and recreates them with accuracy, using only spray paints. His subjects are mostly working class, every day people, that he likes to show in huge formats to highlight that “all individuals are extraordinary in their own way”.

The new mural is visible from Wilson Street and Brunswick Street.

The Social Hub, 15 Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1TQ