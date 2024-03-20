Earlier this month we flew out to Amsterdam to take a look around the flagship hotel of The Social Hub ahead of its opening in Glasgow this Spring.

Their 'hybrid hospitality concept' combines a hotel, extended stay and student rooms with spaces to work and meet, such as large co-working facilities, meeting and event spaces, a large kitchen, restaurants, bars, event spaces and gyms alongside a schedule of events, workshops and 'social moments' available to community members.

The Social Hub isn't like any other hotel you've been to before - it's meant to be an attractive space to locals, students, young professionals, and more rather just tourists - their mission statement is all about connectivity and breaking down social barriers between different social groups - this is evident even in the design of the space.

It took over £90m to bring The Social Hub to Candleriggs in Glasgow City Centre - Glaswegians can expect one of the cities largest rooftop bars, as well as a new restaurant, bar, coffee spot, and shop inside the new hotel concept.

Glasgow's new Social Hub will be the eighteenth property to open in Europe for the Amsterdam-based company founded by entrepreneur Charlie MacGregor, who grew up in Edinburgh. The hospitality company currently holds properties in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain catering to a diverse community of travellers, students, business people and locals.

There is set to be around 494 mixed-stay rooms at the newly built 20,000 square-metre building on Candleriggs. The average nightly room rate for a hotel stay is expected to be around £105 at opening.

There will also be extended stay studios featuring in-room kitchenettes. Within The Social Hub, students can book a variety of rooms with access community events, kitchen, onsite laundry, study spaces, gym membership, monthly linen and room cleaning services, high-speed WiFi and free bike rentals with discounts for the bar, restaurant and shop.

Their co-working space will have space for up to 222 workers daily. The Social Hub Glasgow will offer flexible memberships for dedicated desks or space in 20 private offices with flexible meeting rooms. Membership includes use of the gym and access to networking events and workshops. Eight flexible meeting and event spaces totalling 1,500 square-metres are also available to hire.

CEO & Founder of The Social Hub, Charlie MacGregor, said: “I am so proud to be launching The Social Hub in the country I grew up in and where I began my professional career, getting hands-on experience and inspiring a business model that evolved into what is now The Social Hub.

"As pioneers in the hybrid hospitality industry, I am excited to be back home and to see the impact our Glasgow Hub will bring to the community through our spaces and experiences, ones that blur the boundaries of traditional hospitality offerings through our relentless ambition to create a better society, together with all those who walk through our doors.”

Here's a first look at what to expect ahead of the opening of The Social Hub in the spring. Take a look below.

