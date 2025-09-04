The trio have been spending time with each other over the summer.

A video has been shared on social media showing Lewis Capaldi out and about in Dublin with Sam Fender and Fontaines D.C. lead singer Grian Chatten. The music stars gathered in The Storyteller pub on Grand Canal Street in the Irish capital on Sunday, the same bar recently visited by Kevin Bridges while he was in the city to see Oasis play at Croke Park.

The meet up came after Sam Fender had played a headline slot at Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally, County Laois, on August 30.

The video showed Capaldi peering through the window of the pub at Fender and Chatten. The It’s not the first time the trio have been spotted together as they were hanging out together earlier this year in County Mayo as they reportedly went on a 90-minute cruise together along the Galway-Mayo border.

Capaldi is getting set to return to the stage in Glasgow this month when he performs two nights at the OVO Hydro after kickstarting his UK and Ireland tour in Aberdeen at the P&J Live.

He was also out and about in Glasgow last month when he popped in for a drink at The Duke Bar in Dennistoun.

Having surprised fans with a secret set at Glastonbury Festival over the summer, the singer songwriter, who lives in Glasgow West End and is renovating a farmhouse outside of East Kilbride, will embark on a series of UK tour dates as part of his live music comeback.

The singer, who debuted his new song Survival as part of his triumphant return to Worthy Farm this year, will be performing at eight different locations throughout September, with dates in Sheffield, Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester and two-nights at The O2 in London.

Lewis's recent album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, spawned three UK number 1 singles: Pointless, Wish You The Best, and the Platinum-certified Forget Me.