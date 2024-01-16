Lewis Capaldi's Glasgow: 12 of Lewis Capaldi's favourite places in the city

Some of Lewis Capaldi's favourite places to go when he's out and about in Glasgow

Lewis Capaldi kicked-off 2024 with his album 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent' flying to the top of the UK charts to bag the first number one of the year.

After being born in Glasgow in the mid-1990s, Capaldi moved to East Whitburn in West Lothian where he grew up. He has always had a strong connection to the city with many of his early gigs taking place in Glasgow.

Many Glaswegians have bumped into Capaldi on a night out in the city with him being a real man about town.

1 . Blue Lagoon Blue Lagoon played host to Lewis Capaldi's appearance on the popular YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date with guest Amelia Dimoldenberg.

2 . Tony Macaroni Capaldi is a big fan of Tony Macaroni with the singer being pictured here in the former Byres Road restaurant.

3 . Amore d'Italia Dennistoun restaurant Amore d'Italia posted a video of Capaldi pouring pints in their restaurant back in June 2022. They took to their social media saying "Sorry if service was a bit slow tonight. We have a new staff member in training."