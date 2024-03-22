Glasgow has some of the best restaurants in Scotland - that's never been in doubt - but what about those great restaurants that we've lost along the way?

The hospitality business is a cruel mistress indeed - you could cook the best food Glasgow's ever seen and still close down within a month, there are so many factors at play, and frankly it's not fair.

Owners move on to new projects, financial issues crop up, disasters can happen quickly in a kitchen and landlords can opt to use their units for other purposes - there are lots of reasons that a restaurant or café might close, no matter how popular it might be.

Today we wanted to look back and reminisce over the restaurants we've lost along the way - so we asked out audience to share their favourite Glasgow restaurants to help us make this list.

Take a look below at 12 of the best restaurants that Glasgow has loved and lost over the years.

1 . Rogano Rogano shut down during the pandemic and has yet to reopen - Glaswegians went wild for the Art-Deco cruise liner inspired interior and incredible seafood. It's extended hiatus has left a real hole in the city's hospitality scene.

2 . Dino Ferrari’s The shock announcement of its closure sparked a petition to save it, but sadly Dino’s on Sauchiehall Street is no more. The Scots Italian-owned restaurant was something of a Glasgow institution having been a feature of the city centre for nearly 50 years. Dino’s was named after its original proprietor, Mr Dino Baldi, who began serving pizza and pasta on Buchanan Street in 1966.

3 . Spaghetti Factory The Spaghetti Factory put on some of the best upcoming bands (and some incredible scran) in Glasgow before it became Stravaigin - another Glasgow institution loved for an entirely different reason. Pictured here is one half of long-lost 80s band Strawberry Switchblade with Orange Juice ahead of a gig. (Pic: Peter McArthur)

4 . Paperino’s Paperino's you are sorely missed by our audience. One of our greatest regrets is not going to the restaurant while it was open, always putting it off, then it shut down unexpectedly in 2015. What fools we were.