Maryhill Back In Time: 12 old pictures showing the history of Maryhill

By Declan McConville
Published 10th Jun 2024, 14:35 BST

A selection of old photographs which show the changing face of Maryhill

Maryhill is one of Glasgow’s best known neighbourhoods with many people being familiar with streets and buildings due to the part which they played in the filming of Still Game.

The area has also produced many famous faces over the years with the likes of Robert Carlyle, Donovan and Louisa Jordan being born in the area.

A little known fact is that Maryhill is in fact named after a real person - that in and of itself is no big surprise, Dennistoun of course is named after merchant Alexander Dennistoun. Maryhill is named after a woman called Mary Hill - who was left the land by her father Hew Hill. Hew Hill, the Laird of Gairbraid, had no male heir and so he left his estate to his daughter, Mary Hill. Before that it was called Kelvindock, or Dry Dock.

Here are 12 old photographs which show the changing face of Maryhill.

The number 75 tram emerging from the tram depot on Celtic Street in 1958.

1. Celtic Street

The number 75 tram emerging from the tram depot on Celtic Street in 1958.

Tenements on Northpark Street in the course of demolition in 1976.

2. Northpark Street

Tenements on Northpark Street in the course of demolition in 1976.

The Roxy Cinema opened on 15th September 1930 under the ownership of James Graham and was closed in October 1962 before being demolished along with the surrounding run-down tenements.

3. Roxy Cinema

The Roxy Cinema opened on 15th September 1930 under the ownership of James Graham and was closed in October 1962 before being demolished along with the surrounding run-down tenements.

The Punch Bowl in Maryhill pictured in 1930. The original address of the established Maryhill local was on Wyndford Street.

4. The Punch Bowl

The Punch Bowl in Maryhill pictured in 1930. The original address of the established Maryhill local was on Wyndford Street.

