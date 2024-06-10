Maryhill Back In Time: 12 old pictures showing the history of Maryhill

Maryhill is one of Glasgow’s best known neighbourhoods with many people being familiar with streets and buildings due to the part which they played in the filming of Still Game.

The area has also produced many famous faces over the years with the likes of Robert Carlyle , Donovan and Louisa Jordan being born in the area.

A little known fact is that Maryhill is in fact named after a real person - that in and of itself is no big surprise, Dennistoun of course is named after merchant Alexander Dennistoun. Maryhill is named after a woman called Mary Hill - who was left the land by her father Hew Hill. Hew Hill, the Laird of Gairbraid, had no male heir and so he left his estate to his daughter, Mary Hill. Before that it was called Kelvindock, or Dry Dock.