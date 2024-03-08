Many Glaswegians will recognise many streets and buildings in Maryhill due to the part which the neighbourhood played during the filming of Still Game.
Although Maryhill might not be considered to be one of Glasgow’s trendiest neighbourhoods, it still has a lot going for it with the landscape of the Forth and Clyde Canal being completely transformed in recent years with the area also being home to two stunning buildings designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh.
Plenty of famous Glasgow faces have been born and brought up in Maryhill which includes footballers, actors and musicians.
1. Robert Carlyle
Scottish actor Robert Carlyle was born in Maryhill in 1961 to Elizabeth who was a bus company employee and Joseph Carlyle who was a painter and decorator. Carlyle was a pupil at North Kelvinside Secondary School before leaving school at the age of 16 with no qualifications. Photo: Submitted
2. Donovan
Donovan was born in Maryhill on 10 May 1946 to Donald and Winifred Leech. When he was 14, he headed south to the new town of Hatfiled with his family which is where he began playing guitar.
3. Bertie Auld
Celtic legend and Lisbon Lion was born in Maryhill as the eldest of eight children. He would go on to join local side Maryhill Harp as a youngster before signing for Celtic in 1955.
4. Louisa Jordan
Louisa Jordan would not likely have been a household name to many Glaswegians until the pandemic in 2020. She was born at 279 Gairbraid Street (now Maryhill Road) in 1878 and served the 1st Serbian unit as a nurse during the First World War. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images