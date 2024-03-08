Many Glaswegians will recognise many streets and buildings in Maryhill due to the part which the neighbourhood played during the filming of Still Game.

Although Maryhill might not be considered to be one of Glasgow’s trendiest neighbourhoods, it still has a lot going for it with the landscape of the Forth and Clyde Canal being completely transformed in recent years with the area also being home to two stunning buildings designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh.