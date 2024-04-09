Merchant City is one of Glasgow’s oldest and best known districts with there being many great cafes, shops and bars to explore in the area within the beautiful old buildings.
The area was first developed from 1750 onwards with the name Merchant City being a new name introduced to the district in the 1980s through urban renewal by the Scottish Development Agency and council with it being coined by historian and writer Charles Oakley in the 1960
If you are looking at a map, Merchant City runs between the corners of Queen Street at Ingram Street and Argyle Street and the corners of High Street at Ingram Street and Trongate.
Here are 14 photographs showing the change face of Merchant City.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.