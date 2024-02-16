High Street is the oldest road in Glasgow - today we wanted to look back at the social history and significance of the street through 12 old pictures.

A new comer to the city might think High Street is nothing special, when in truth its the most historically significant thoroughfare in the city.

It was the cities main street in medieval times, leading from Glasgow Cathedral down past the cross and to the banks of the River Clyde - in the modern day High Street now stops at Glasgow Cross before becoming Saltmarket leading south to the Clyde. It still holds significance today as the boundary between the city centre and the east end.

High Street also used to be the home of the University of Glasgow's Old College, before it moved to the west end in the latter half of the 19th century. So to were the original City Chambers found at the foot of the High Street on Glasgow Cross, before they were moved to George Square.

The industrial revolution moved Glasgow's administrative centres further westward alongside the newly established Merchant City, which itself popped up thanks to transatlantic trade in tobacco, sugar, and slaves.

High Street was left to its own devices, and much of the residents on the road fell into poverty while tenements dropped to slum conditions as the 20th century continued.

All images were supplied via the Mitchell Library’s online collection - The Virtual Mitchell and the Glasgow City Archives - you can see more old pictures, stories, and more from across Glasgow in the archives by clicking here.

Take a look below at 12 pictures of High Street over the last 150 years and see just how much the old road has changed since then.

1 . High Street (Circa. 1902) Workers take a brief rest on High Street - note the ornate lamppost and wooden street structures

2 . Old College Exodus (1870) Professors at the Old College campus at University of Glasgow leave the High Street campus for the last time as they move to the West End Gilmorehill campus.

3 . Old College Bar For years people thought the Old College Bar was the oldest pub in Glasgow - until it closed down and the manager admitted it was a fib to drum up custom - nonetheless the myth endures today even years after its been gone. The title rightfully belongs to The Scotia on Stockwell Street.