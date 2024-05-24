Merchant City is one of Glasgow’s oldest and best known districts with there being many great cafes, shops and bars to explore in the area within the beautiful old buildings.

The area was first developed from 1750 onwards with the name Merchant City being a new name introduced to the district in the 1980s through urban renewal by the Scottish Development Agency and council with it being coined by historian and writer Charles Oakley in the 1960

If you are looking at a map, Merchant City runs between the corners of Queen Street at Ingram Street and Argyle Street and the corners of High Street at Ingram Street and Trongate.

Here are 14 photographs showing the change face of Merchant City.

1 . Trades House Trades House pictured on Glassford Street in 1974.

2 . The Ramshorn St Paul's and St David's Ramshorn Church pictured from Candleriggs in April 1975.

3 . Fire Bridgade headquarters Fire Brigade headquarters with fire engines pictured at 33 Ingram Street where you can now find Swadish by Ajay Kumar.

4 . Savings Bank The Savings Bank pictured on the corner of Ingram Street and Glassford Street in 1975.