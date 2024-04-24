MTV awards in Glasgow: Remembering when the MTV EMA’s came to Glasgow in 2014

We have taken a look back at the night when Glasgow hosted the MTV EMA awards at the Hydro

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 19th May 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 14:27 BST

The Hydro was chosen as the venue to host the MTV EMAs (Europe Music Awards) back in 2014 with a host of stars arriving in the city for the event.

Scotland hadn’t hosted the awards since 2003, when they were held in Western Harbour in Edinburgh which saw acts such as Beyonce, Kylie Minogue, Justin Timberlake and The White Stripes head to the capital. Glasgow also welcomed a number of celebrities which ranged from Ozzy Osbourne to Nicki Minaj on the night.

There were performances from Ariana Grande, U2 and Ed Sheeran before guitarist Slash joined Biffy Clyro and Myles Kennedy to pay tribute to Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne who was recognised on the night with a special award.

Here’s a look back at some of the big names who stepped on up to the waterfront.

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne attend the MTV EMA’s 2014 at The Hydro in November 2014. On the night, Ozzy picked up the Global Icon award.

1. Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne

Shortly after releasing their latest album Songs Of Innocence for free to everyone on Apple, the band performed their new track Every Breaking Wave along with a string section.

2. U2

David Hasselhoff arrives ar the MTV EMA’s and couldn’t resits getting into the spirit as he appeared in a kilt.

3. David Hasselhoff

Nicki Minaj did everything at the MTV EMA awards in Glasgow as she performed, hosted and took selfies with her adoring fans.

4. Nicki Minaj

