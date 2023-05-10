Register
Duran Duran’s Calvin Harris remix lights up the Hydro

It was a high energy performance from the band as they returned to Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 10th May 2023, 12:19 BST

Eighties legends Duran Duran brought the curtain down on their UK and Ireland Future Past tour last night as they wooed fans at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

A terrific 21 song setlist included songs such as ‘Ordinary World’, ‘Rio’, ‘Hungry LIke the Wolf’ and the James Bond theme ‘A View to a Kill’ amongst others on a night which celebrated their hits as well as tunes from their latest album.

The audience were also treated to a special performance of ‘Girls on Film’ which was given special treatment by the new wave band as they also performed Dumfries DJ Calvin Harris’ tune ‘Acceptable in the 80’s’ which got a great reception from the crowd.

Duran Duran kicked-off their latest tour in Manchester at the end of April before heading on the road to London, Leeds, Birmingham and Dublin before the final show in Glasgow’s Finnieston.

Their first performance in Glasgow came back over 40 years ago as they played Tiffanay’s where the likes of Simple Minds, Depeche Mode and U2 performed in back in the da. The following year, after the release of their second album Rio they played at Glasgow’s famous Apollo in October 1982 with the ticket only costing £4.50.

Fans have been reacting to the gig on social media describing them as “fabulous”, “excellent” and one saying that they “took the roof off” the venue.

They show no sign of slowing down and have such a wonderful back catalogue that they still put on some heck of a show.

Related topics:GlasgowLegendsPerformanceMusicLive MusicScotlandConcerts