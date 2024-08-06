Museums of Glasgow: 8 of the best things to do and see at the Riverside Museum

The Riverside Museum is Glasgow's award-winning transport and technology museum which is a favourite spot for Glaswegians and visitors to explore.
Although people still yearn for the old museum at Kelvin Hall, the Riverside Museum has been part of the city’s identity since 2011. By 2020, more than 1.3 million people came to Riverside with it being recognised as European Museum of the Year in 2013.
Here are eight of our favourite things to admire in the museum.
1. Main Street
Cross over the cobbles in Main Street and you’ll be in the Glasgow of the 1890s to 1930.Take a wander into the shops and immerse yourself in the city's past. | Glasgow Life
2. Car Wall
In one sweeping look you can see 31 of Glasgow Museums’ most precious and well-loved cars, including Sir William Burrell's Rolls-Royce Phantom ll, an Isle of Arran postal van, Porsche 911, and a quirky BMW Isetta bubble-car. | Glasgow Life
3. South African Loco 3007
The South African Loco 3007 is the largest thing you will see at the Riverside. It was built in the city and then exported to South Africa where it ran until 1987. | Glasgow Life
4. Granada Police Car
This Ford Granada was used by Strathclyde Police in the 1980s to enforce the rules of the road and pursue those that broke them. Capable of speeds up to 125mph, this car – whose distinctive markings made it known as the ‘Jam Butty’ – was a vital police resource on the streets of Glasgow, | Glasgow Life
